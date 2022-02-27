Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $196.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $223.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.50 and its 200 day moving average is $205.06.

