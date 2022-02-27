Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,160,000 after buying an additional 213,129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after buying an additional 887,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,256,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.