Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.26) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.83) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 379.67 ($5.16).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 299.80 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The company has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 337.66. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 260.30 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.30).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.