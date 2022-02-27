Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.64) target price on the stock.

SDRY has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($5.12).

SDRY opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.65) on Wednesday. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £159.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.99.

In other news, insider Shaun Wills bought 4,273 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,598.29). Also, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,435.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,911.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

