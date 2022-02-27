Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Up 17.5%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shot up 17.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 260,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 243,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71.

About Royal Helium (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

