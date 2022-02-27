RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RPT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

