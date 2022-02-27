Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

RUBY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 661,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $451.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 133.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

