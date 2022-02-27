Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.
RUBY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 661,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $451.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74.
In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
