Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.