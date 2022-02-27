Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Lowered to €20.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €20.50 ($23.30) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RYAAY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.05.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $95.06 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ryanair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,255,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,638,000 after acquiring an additional 285,162 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,945,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

