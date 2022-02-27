Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Lowered to €20.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €20.50 ($23.30) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RYAAY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.05.
Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $95.06 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18.
Ryanair Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.