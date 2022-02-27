S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Down 4.9%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 35,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 12,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCPPF. Barclays raised S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC raised S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

