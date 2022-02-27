Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €133.00 by UBS Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €133.00 ($151.14) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €125.00 ($142.05).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF stock opened at €114.54 ($130.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.69. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a one year high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.