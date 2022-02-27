SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at $134,000.

SAIL stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

