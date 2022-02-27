Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) versus Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Head to Head Contrast

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altra Industrial Motion and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altra Industrial Motion 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus target price of $62.26, suggesting a potential upside of 42.61%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Altra Industrial Motion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion $1.90 billion 1.49 $27.70 million $0.41 106.49 Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion 1.46% 10.33% 5.04% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists of brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.