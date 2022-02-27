Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will post sales of $62.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.78 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $253.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $277.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

BFS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 156.16%.

In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $203,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,303. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

