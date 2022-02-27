SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $306.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.96. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

