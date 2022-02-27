Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 188,349 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 832.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,349 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,934 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IMAX by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 12.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

