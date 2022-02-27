Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 8,516 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 203.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

WSO opened at $267.52 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.50 and a 200-day moving average of $287.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Watsco Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.