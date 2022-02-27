Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

