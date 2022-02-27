Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

