Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $101.19 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

