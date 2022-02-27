Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

GSM stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

GSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Ferroglobe Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.