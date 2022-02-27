Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NYSE:STNG opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 103,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

