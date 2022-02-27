Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $114.19 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the period. NCR makes up 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $114,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NCR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,906. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.