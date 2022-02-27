Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $67.06 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $67,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. 741,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $84.71 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

