Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 112,202 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 4.88% of REV Group worth $54,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 144,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $877.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

