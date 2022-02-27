Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 146,991 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,991 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $47,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $59,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,578. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

