SEMrush (SEMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $14.20 on Friday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.
About SEMrush (Get Rating)
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
