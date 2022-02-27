Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, HSBC raised Sendas Distribuidora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE ASAI opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

