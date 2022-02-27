Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $396.44

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$396.44 and traded as low as C$387.01. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$387.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$396.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$392.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.33 million and a P/E ratio of 0.95.

About Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

