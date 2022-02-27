ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,252,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,052,303 shares of company stock worth $1,126,692. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceSource International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

