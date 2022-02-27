SFL (NYSE:SFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.11

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 27398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

