ShotSpotter, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSTI. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $295.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

