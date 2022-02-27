Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWIR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.
Shares of SWIR stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $696.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
