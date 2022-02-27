Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWIR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $696.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

