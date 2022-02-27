SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 2,956,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,390. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

