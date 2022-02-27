SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $2,775,169.44 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45.

NYSE SITE opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.89 and its 200-day moving average is $211.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

