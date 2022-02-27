Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE SGR.UN opened at C$15.51 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$734.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

