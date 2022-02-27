SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $218.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.31. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUNS. TheStreet downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.
