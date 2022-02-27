SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 109,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,378,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

A number of research firms have commented on SM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

