Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $278,514.07 and $18,034.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00076455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

