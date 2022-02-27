Societe Generale Lowers Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Kingfisher from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

