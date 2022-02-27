SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Trading 0.1% Higher

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

SOHO China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

