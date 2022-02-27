Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Sohu.com has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $708.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

