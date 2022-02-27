Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of SOHU stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Sohu.com has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $708.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02.
Sohu.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
