SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $441,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 15.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 124.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 270,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 134.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 126,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

SWI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

