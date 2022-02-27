Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $122,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $232,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

About Sonic Automotive (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.