Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.60

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.20. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 6,457 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth $333,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth $175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.