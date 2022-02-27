Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
SRNE stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $793.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.18. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.