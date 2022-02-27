Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SRNE stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $793.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.18. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,595,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,870,000 after buying an additional 2,308,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after buying an additional 1,749,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 639,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

