Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.27. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

NASDAQ:SFST traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,213. The company has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

