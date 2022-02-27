SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

