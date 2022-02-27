SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.08

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 690518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XME. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

