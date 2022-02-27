Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $59.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,631,000 after acquiring an additional 329,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,590. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

